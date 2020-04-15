LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are making some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Steve Conrad announced Tuesday that he’s adjusting the types of calls officers will respond to.

In an email, he says officers will now be responding to burglar alarms.

Last month, Conrad says the department would be limiting response to certain non-emergency calls to limit officer exposure.

He further explains the change is based on concerns from the community as well as situations where criminals are taking advantage of the pandemic.

