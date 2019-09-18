LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad comes under fire Wednesday after he said he is not responsible for the morale of his police officers. Metro Council President, David James weighed in a day after the meeting.

"I was flabbergasted that he would say that – something a good leader would never say," James said. "If the person on top isn't displaying good leadership characteristics, it trickles down."

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad asked Louisville Metro Council for money to help fund what he calls a “slow-moving train wreck” with officers retiring in large numbers.

Chief Conrad argued the natural progression of officers retiring or leaving the department is not equal to the number of new officers coming in and asked for more money to fund new recruits.

This year alone, 53 officers have left the department, according to Chief Conrad. Thirty-nine of them retired and 14 quit. Nine of those who quit, left for other departments, some of which had more competitive pensions.

The chief argued his staff is short-handed and stretched thin after cuts and delays of recruitment classes due to the city’s budget cuts.

“You did this. The reason we are in this position is because this council decided to put us in this situation. Now, we need the money,” Chief Conrad said.

Metro Council fired back, taking responsibility for their decision to previously defund recruitment classes but challenging Chief Conrad on the 'morale' of his team.

No decisions were made on the issue.

“It just explains why the Metro Council voted two years ago in no confidence of [Conrad's] leadership," James said. "It explains why the officers voted three years ago vote of no confidence of his leadership, and it helps to explain to the citizens of his community why so many officers are leaving the police department.”

Following his address to the council, Chief Conrad posted a Facebook video message to his officers in response to Metro Council's assertion that he is responsible for the morale of his officers.

"Unfortunately, I answered that I was not, and that each of us are responsible for our own morale. And while an argument can be made that that is ultimately accurate, it's unfair and, at least in my oppintion, it's not true. I know that every action I take, that every decision I make has a profound impact on you, on your family and on this department," Chief Conrad said.

The chief went on to say he respects each officer and told them he believes they are all making a difference in Louisville.

River City Fraternal Order of Police President Nicolai Jilek released a statement saying Conrad's remarks confirmed to many members that they "cannot expect any real effort will be made to improve how LMPD operates in regard to our morale."

Jilek said the "exodus of LMPD officers" and the city's reaction or lack thereof will affect the public.

"Each officer who stays can only do so much, work only so many hours in a day and answer only so many calls for service in a shift," Jilek said. "Being short-staffed and over-worked is a dangerous recipe for disaster, both for cops and the community."

An FOP vote in 2016 showed an overwhelming amount of members had no confidence in Chief Steve Conrad, however Mayor Greg Fischer said that while he appreciated their input, union members should address spikes in homicides and violent crimes.

