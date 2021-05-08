LMPD investigating after SUV collides into Algonquin neighborhood home

Officers say the driver and passenger of the SUV were involved in an altercation inside the car. The driver then veered off the road striking the home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, one person was injured after a car veered off the road and struck a home in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to a call of a collision with a home in the 1800 block of South 23rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals the driver and passenger of the SUV were involved in an altercation inside the car causing the driver to lose control of the wheel and strike the home after veering off the road.

The driver and no one inside the home were injured, the passenger of the car was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with a minor injury.

Police say the SUV caught fire shortly after striking the home, the fire was quickly distinguished by Louisville Fire and did not damage the home.

LMPD is continuing their investigation into the matter.

