LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an arrest citation, LMPD responded to a call about a vehicle in Ballard High School's parking lot that "had a strong odor of marijuana."

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a 9mm handgun in the student's car.

LMPD then arrested 18-year-old Alexander Collett for one count of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Collett is currently being held without bond and will have an arraignment hearing tomorrow.

A JCPS spokesperson released the following statement, "During a search this morning, a handgun was located in a student’s car at Ballard. The JCPS Security and Investigations Unit identified the student as 18-year-old Alexander Collett. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. "

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



