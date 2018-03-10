LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said is breaking into vehicles at Waterfront Park Place’s parking garage, located in the 200 block of East Witherspoon.

LMPD said the suspect wears the same shirt every time. A firearm was taken in two of the thefts at Waterfront Park Place.

The police said he also broke into an LMPD employee’s personal vehicle in the LMPD headquarters lot.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD(5673).

