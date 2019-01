LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have arrested a man who escaped from a jail in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Frankie Lee Higdon of Louisville escaped from the Keeton Correctional Facility in Paducah over the weekend.

He's serving time for charges of burglary, tampering with evidence, and running from police.

KSP confirmed Higdon's arrest, attributing his capture to LMPD. Higdon is back behind bars now.