LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 35-year-old man is facing two charges in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old in the 400 block of M Street on Aug. 25.

The victim, 33-year-old Colbie Davis, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jeron Unseld on Oct. 19. He was arrested on unrelated warrants but once he was given his Miranda rights, police said, he admitted to his involvement in the shooting and discarding the firearm.

He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

© 2018 WHAS-TV