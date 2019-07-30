LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Louisville Metro Police say 28 cars have been stolen across the county, as well as several guns.

LMPD says one of those gun thefts shown signs of force entry, 6 did not.

One vehicle alone had 5 guns stolen.

Investigators say stolen guns and vehicles are being used in recent shootings and homicides.

They are urging the public to remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors.

