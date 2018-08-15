LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday morning. He is in critical condition, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The incident occurred at 1700 32nd Street at about 10:30 a.m. LMPD said the child was accidentally shot.

Police shut down streets to get the child to Kosair Children's Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and LMPD said they are still investigating.

