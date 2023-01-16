LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police say both men are expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found two men who had been shot; both were transported to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive, officials say.

LMPD officers are currently investigating; there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673.

