LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station

Louisville Metro Police said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the building's window. The victims suffered minor injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.

MetroSafe says they got a call around 6:30 p.m. that a truck had crashed into the Penn Station on Dixie Highway.

Both employees and customers were inside the building according to police; two to three of them were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Ryan Thompson, was arrested for the collision according to police.

Thompson is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, six counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police added the six wanton endangerment charges stem from the number of people that were in the building.

