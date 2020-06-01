LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.



The shooting happened after 4 p.m. Monday on South 28th Street and Kentucky Street.

Metro police say a man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear if police have any suspects involved in the shooting at this time.

LMPD's 9th mobile division is investigating.

This story will be updated as more details are known.

