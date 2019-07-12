LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Dec. 6, LMPD responded to a shooting in Old Louisville.

A woman was shot and taken to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

LMPD has no suspects so far but believe some sort of altercation led to the shooting.

If you have any tips about this crime call 574-LMPD.

