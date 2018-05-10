LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than 56,000 of you viewed our story on the overcrowding at LMAS earlier this week and many of you reached out to offer help.

The push for a solution to the shelter's crisis mode includes new adoption incentives.

LMAS is jump starting a promotion called the Long-Stay VIP Champion. It focuses on 13 dogs that have been in the shelter for at least 81 days. All of those dogs are at the main shelter on Manslick Rd. in Louisville.

Adopting one of them comes with not only the reward of a new loving pet, but three years of free vaccinations, free wellness checks and a free canine license.

If that's not enough, the shelter will also send each new adopter home with a free crate, a harness and a chance to win $500.

"The longer an animal is here, it's going to need a longer time to get domesticated back into a home. So, we want to offer every opportunity to give all of these dogs that have been here a little longer than others an opportunity to find a forever home,” said LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson.

The shelter is open tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

