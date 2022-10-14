LMAS will begin euthanizing, lose its 'no-kill status' if kennel population is not reduced

The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter is now operating over capacity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter is now operating over capacity, putting in danger the shelter’s five consecutive years of 'no-kill status'.

LMAS staff said if the kennel population is not reduced, the agency will be forced to begin euthanizing for lack of space for the first time since 2016.

Officials said on Friday morning the LMAS shelter was down to just one open dog kennel, and so far this month has taken in 341 cats and dogs.

“This is not a situation unique to LMAS. Shelter’s nationwide are struggling with a record increase in intakes and the truth is, we’ve been operating at max capacity for most of this year,” Ashley Book, interim shelter director, said.

LMAS representatives said this year to date, LMAS has taken in 6,296 cats and dogs compared to 5,339 for the same time period in 2021.

“We’ve always worked with rescue agencies to get pets out the shelter but now, they are struggling with space," Book said. "We have very few options and with so many extra animals coming into the shelter, we fear that soon we will have no choice but to begin euthanizing for space.

LMAS staff sends an urgent plea to the public for help reducing the kennel population to avoid euthanizing animals solely because the shelter is out of space:

Officials said all adoption fees are WAIVED for approved adopters. Every adoption includes a goodie bag and a voucher for a free bag of food from Feeders Supply. LMAS staff said all adoptable pets are already spayed-neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Adoption fees are waived but there is still a review and approval process . Officials said Jefferson County residents must also purchase a one-year, renewable pet license, a requirement of the Louisville Animal Ordinance.

LMAS’ Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road. Walk-ins are welcome from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

To view currently adoptable pets at LMAS, please click here.

LMAS staff said all reclaim fees are WAIVED for currently impounded pets. Owners can reclaim their pet from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at LMAS. Officials said reclaim fees will only be waived for pet owners with no previous violations, and cover microchipping, spay-neuter, licensing and vaccination fees. Court fees will not be waived. LMAS also said they will work with owners who have outstanding balances and want to reclaim their pet.

LMAS staff urges people to volunteer to foster a homeless shelter pet. They said they will provided all supplies needed to temporarily care for a shelter pet. Individuals can foster a pet for the required 5-day stray hold period, for a weekend or longer.

To apply to become an LMAS foster and view the foster care manual, please click here.

