LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMAS announces that it will waive penalties for Jefferson County pet owners who purchase or renew Pet Licensing by Jan. 31. The Louisville Metro Animal Ordinance requires owners of cats, dogs and ferrets to purchase a one-year license for every pet.

“It’s the start of a New Year, and everyone is preparing for tax time, but it’s also a good time to make sure your pet’s affairs are in order,” said Ozzy Gibson, LMAS Director. “Right now, we’re encouraging pet owners to purchase or renew pet licensing during the month-long grace period. It’s just $10 for a one-year license – no fines attached.”

Pet owners residing in Jefferson County are required by law to purchase a yearly pet license for each cat, dog or ferret they own and must provide proof the pet’s Rabies vaccination is current. A one-year Pet License for an altered (spayed or neutered) pet is $10; for a three-year altered Pet License, the fee is $27. LMAS offers a discounted rate for Senior Citizens: pets must be altered to qualify, and the discount is limited to two pets per household. Pet owners with current violations or fines unrelated to animal licensing will not be eligible for amnesty.

Getting or renewing a pet license from LMAS is the best way to improve a lost pet’s chances being returned to its owners.

LMAS

A stray pet picked up by Animal Control, in some instances, may be escorted home by an officer instead of to the shelter or will spend less time in the shelter, because the owner’s contact information will be on file. “I’d prefer to bring your pet home to you so we can prevent overcrowding in the shelter. Anytime we can reunite a lost pet with its owner is a great a day for an animal control officer,” said Gibson. In 2019, MAS reunited more than 1,300 pets and their owners. A Pet License combined with a microchip is two of the most important steps pet owners can take to increase the chances of being reunited with a missing pet.

Jefferson Country pet owners can avoid potential fines associated with the failure to purchase or renew a pet license during the amnesty period from Jan. 1 - 31. Fines and fees can quickly add up once a pet enters the shelter. The boarding fee for an unlicensed pet is double the cost for a licensed pet at $30, plus an additional $10 per day.

