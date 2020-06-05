LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Although Louisville has the most testing sites in the state and testing opportunities are expanding every day, some people are being told they are negative, but really have the virus.

False negative test results are more common than many people realize, and it's exactly what happened to Leah Wensink.

It was not easy for the 39-year-old mother to find a site that would test her. She says she was told over and over again, she was in too good of health and was too young.

Finally, Wensink got tested at the University of Louisville Hospital drive-thru location downtown and about a week later received her results. The test said she didn't have the virus.

"More and more symptoms just starting hitting me day after day, and I knew it had to be COVID," Wensink said.

So she went back to UofL look for more answers.

"I was like look I got this negative result, I don't feel well and I've got all these symptoms," Wensink said. "So she said you had a false negative. And they are really common..I was completely shocked."

While not discussed often, false negative test results can happen more frequently than many may realize. For someone like Wensink, she didn't know they were possible.

RELATED: Louisville woman on the road to recovery after beating COVID-19

RELATED: Real-time COVID-19 updates: Gov. Beshear confirms largest single-day of cases with 600-plus, many linked to Kentucky jail

Chief Medical Officer at UofL's Mary & Elizabeth hospital, Jeff Graves, says there are two tests that exist. The more common is the nasal swab, which becomes quite uncomfortable if done correctly.

Just because you got a negative, don't mean you don't have it," Graves said.

Leah got the nasal swab, along with her son just a few days earlier. She believes she probably got sick from her son, who immediately showed symptoms at the beginning of March, after they attended an autism retreat.

"Which is what I believe happened with my son now that I know how far that went in there, there's no way my son would have handled it like he did," Wensink said.

With mother and son at home sick, both with negative test results, it wasn't easy for her to explain to her child what was happening.

"Having a child that has special needs that doesn't understand what's going on that may think is mom going to die, I don't know," Wensink said.

But Leah feels her and her son's results both came back negative differently. With him, she feels the swab was not inserted far enough. For herself she feels it was too early to tell.

"There are collection issues and there are also too early in the infection...most of your false negatives associated with these tests are simply going to be a too early in the infection test," Graves said.

The second type of test is the antibody test through blood work and sometimes the body does not produce antibodies immediately.

But regardless of what test you've taken, Wensink worries about others in her position.

"How many people are out there that just don't know they have COVID-19 because they were told they didn't," Wensink said.

Warning that everyone should act as though they have the virus.

"If you test negative, you still need to follow all the rules," Wensink said.

Both Wensink and Graves still encourage as many people as possible to get tested.

To find out how and where, text "TEST" to (502) 582-7290 and we'll send you that information directly to your phone.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM