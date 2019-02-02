LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a story of chance. A veteran called a custom t-shirt company and ended up with a kidney from the owner.

Johnny Lowery was diagnosed with kidney disease almost seven years ago. Brandon Vincent, who is also a veteran, found out he was a match and could help.

MORE| Man calls for t-shirts gets kidney instead

Now, Vincent is asking for your help. The transplant surgery means he will be out of work for two months.

A fundraiser they call the Living Donor Project will be held on Feb. 2 at AmVETS post 61 on Smyrna Parkway. The family-friendly will include a silent auction, live music, games, food and drinks. It starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

The fundraiser will support the Vincent family and raise awareness for living organ donation.