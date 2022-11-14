Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

In a stakeholder's dialogue on Monday, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles spoke about the challenges of becoming livestock vets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem.

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.

Quarles said many vets would much rather work inside a comfortable office with smaller animals.

“Finding a veterinarian that wants to get out on a farm and deal with large animals and the safety risks that come with that has always been tough but the last two decades it has gotten worse,” he said.



Quarles says there's no better place to bring the industry together to address this issue than at the North American Livestock Expo being held in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The show began on Nov. 3 but runs through Nov. 17.

