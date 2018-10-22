More than 18,000 people packed Toyota Center Monday evening where President Donald Trump is holding a "Make America Great Again" rally for Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz's Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke was also in Houston where he made eight stops near polling locations in Harris and Fort Bend counties to drum up excitement for early voting.

Follow along here for all of the updates on campaign trail Monday:

8:18 p.m. Trump wraps up his speech to an adoring crowd of Houston supporters. There was a packed house of more than 18,000 people inside Toyota Center, with another 3,000 watching on a big screen outside.

7:55 p.m. Trump to Houston crowd: "Next time there's a hurricane, do me a favor: Don't take your boat out into the water." Thousands of heroes used their private boats to help rescue people trapped by Harvey's floodwaters.

Texans and others used their private boats last year to rescue lots of their neighbors after Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/uJyPY1we3Z — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 23, 2018

7:45 p.m. Update on the crowd numbers at Toyota Center. HPD Chief Art Acevedo says crowd has been "peaceful and orderly."

UPDATE on numbers of people attending the Trump rally in Houston. https://t.co/jzkGxnPkTs — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 23, 2018

7:24 p.m. Police removed at least one protester from a Toyota Center rally where President Trump was speaking.

Shouting man removed from Trump rally by officers. Couldn’t hear what he was screaming #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/1gOZTUiVct — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 23, 2018

.@houstonpolice officers remove a protestor from the Trump rally at Houston’s @ToyotaCenter. pic.twitter.com/XMseUY2dzy — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 23, 2018

7:05 p.m. President Trump is speaking to a ramped up crowd at a rally on behalf of Ted Cruz at the Toyota Center.

PHOTOS: President Trump speaks at Toyota Center rally

PHOTOS: Trump rallies for Cruz at Toyota Center

6:44 p.m. U.S. Senate candidate Ted Cruz is now speaking to a packed house at Toyota Center. President Trump will also speak at the "Make America Great Again" rally.

Sen. @tedcruz at Trump rally in Houston getting lots of high-profile help on the first day of early voting. Public polls show Cruz leading Congressman @BetoORourke by 7-9 points. Beto still drawing crowds at early voting locations. pic.twitter.com/lZNFJLQGzd — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 22, 2018

6:26 p.m. President Trump is here to support former rival Ted Cruz because he's in a tight, must-win race with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

The battle between Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz for Texas Senate is one of the tightest races this year. @nancycordes reports on the race and what's at stake for the Lone Star State https://t.co/WN9xgXfFz1 pic.twitter.com/PwcWyQuYR4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 22, 2018

President Donald Trump greets U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, upon arrival on Air Force One at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, October 22. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB

6:11 p.m. About 3,000 people who didn't get into Toyota Center are watching the rally on a big screen outside. Governor Greg Abbott was among the early speakers but most people are there to see President Trump. The rally was moved from the 8,000-seat NRG Arena to the 18,000-seat Toyota Center.

Thousands of people who didn't make it inside the @ToyotaCenter for @POTUS rally, are watching outside on big screen. Gov Abbott speaking now. The President will be here soon. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/naMlSYkYB1 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) October 22, 2018

VOTER GUIDE: Early voting locations, sample ballots, voting rules

5:40 p.m. Toyota Center is now at capacity. KHOU 11 News reporter Lauren Talarico said people were running toward the doors just before they closed and a few thousand people were left outside. The rally featuring President Trump and Senate candidate Ted Cruz will be shown on a big screen for supporters who didn't make it inside.

5:30 p.m. U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke wrapped up a day of campaigning Monday in Rosenberg. He made a total of eight stops in the Houston area. O'Rourke is challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Read more.

Texans voting from sunrise to sunset! pic.twitter.com/sWl9rA447z — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 22, 2018

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston

5:21 p.m. The Toyota Center is almost at capacity, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. The doors will be closing soon. The spillover crowd can watch the rally on a big screen outside.

Just got another update almost at capacity of 18 - 19 thousand inside @ToyotaCenter doors will be closing soon. Folks who didn’t get on are welcome to remain and watch from queue @houstonpolice will be here with you all. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/LwePmS6bSM — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 22, 2018

5:12 p.m. President Trump is headed to Toyota Center where he will speak at a Make America Great Again rally to help drum up support for U.S. Senate candidate Ted Cruz. The rally begins at 6:30 p.m.

4:55 p.m. President Trump has just landed at Ellington Airport. He was greeted by Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Pete Olson, wearing a "Make Oil and Gas Great Again" cap.

WATCH: President Trump arrives in Houston

4:45 p.m. U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke shook hands and posed with pictures with voters at several polling places in the Greater Houston Area.

Three generations of the Garcia family voting together today! pic.twitter.com/2uEmtuAH1E — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 22, 2018

4:35 p.m. Minutes before landing in Houston, President Trump tweeted "Massive crowds inside and outside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Landing shortly -- see everyone soon!" He included a photo of the crowd lined up outside the arena.

Massive crowds inside and outside of the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, Texas. Landing shortly - see everyone soon! #MAGA🇺🇸https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH pic.twitter.com/tj5S6Z2GY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

4:40 p.m. Trump supporters are settling into the Toyota Center ahead of his MAGa rally set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: Doors open at Toyota Center for Trump's MAGA rally

4:25 p.m. President Trump, who dubbed Ted Cruz "Lyin' Ted" during the 2016 campaign, has had a change of heart. "Ted and I get along very well," Trump said Monday. "He's not 'Lyin' Ted' anymore, he's 'Beautiful Ted.' I call him 'Texas Ted.'

4:05 p.m. Missouri City was one of eight stops Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke made in Houston Monday.

Early voting in Missouri City! pic.twitter.com/D5fJbh02zv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 22, 2018

3:55 p.m. You can't campaign too close to polling locations, so U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke stood on top of an SUV while addressing voters in West Houston.

In keeping with campaign distance laws at polling locations, @BetoORourke just got creative. He’s addressing supporters from atop an SUV in west #Houston. #khou11 #Election2018 pic.twitter.com/qH6JgO5Mq9 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 22, 2018

WATCH: O'Rourke fires up voters across Houston area

3:35 p.m. They have began letting people into the Toyota Center for a 6:30 p.m. rally featuring President Trump and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Cruz. Lines are backed up for blocks.

3:14 p.m.

A new record has been set for the biggest turnout on the first day of early voting for the midterm elections in Harris County. Early voting kicked off on Monday and more than 57,000 voters had cast ballots by 4 p.m. The polls close at 4:30 p.m.

Tap here to read more

2:25 p.m. President Trump tweeted "WOW - thank you Houston, Texas!" before departing Andrews Airfield for his flight to H-Town. The tweet included video from Sunday night of thousands of supporters camping out at Toyota Center for the Make America Great Again rally.

WOW - thank you Houston, Texas! I am departing @Andrews_JBA now. See you in a few hours!! #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UxZCo19cxT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

2:05 p.m. Trump supporters chanted "Build that wall" outside Toyota Center where they are lined up for tonight's rally. Trump is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m. in support of Senator Ted Cruz who is in a heated race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

“Build that wall!” Among the chants from folks lined up to hear @realDonaldTrump at @ToyotaCenter. He’s here to support former political foe @tedcruz. Speech expected at 6:30CST. Meanwhile, Cruz challenger @BetoORourke is visiting HTX area voting sites #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/GCffmWZJYd — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 22, 2018

1:50 p.m. Excited supporters greeted U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke at Houston Community College Monday afternoon. It was his fifth of eight stops at Houston early voting locations. O'Rourke was also greeted by enthusiastic crowds at earlier stops in Pasadena and Montrose.

12:05 p.m. Democrat Beto O'Rourke chatted with 103-year-old military veteran Walter Peine during stops at polling locations in Houston Monday.

A moment between @BetoORourke and 103-year old military veteran Walter Peine. this is the last voter Beto met before heading out of 6 of 8 polling locations he’s visiting in #HOU today. #khou11 #Election2018 pic.twitter.com/L1Z7xMftoV — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 22, 2018

11:44 a.m. - NRG Park will open to allow $12 cash public parking for METRO Rail riders going into downtown for today’s MAGA Rally. Entrances into NRG Park will be Gate 3 (Holly Hall) and Gate 10 (Kirby and McNee) both gates will open at approximately noon for parking.

NRG is now opening parking lots to accommodate crowd for MAGA rally. Parking is $12. Metro rail will take riders to downtown Houston #khou11 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

11:03 a.m. - O'Rourke is heading to the polls in the Pasadena area.

Literally standing on top of a fence post with supporters bracing his legs, .@BetoORourke made his pitch to Pasadena voters. pic.twitter.com/vG3c6MeZwj — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) October 22, 2018

11 a.m. - A new aerial view of the crowd outside of the Toyota Center. The crowd has spilled over into Discovery Green nearby.

10:50 a.m. - The crowd continues to grow outside of the Toyota Center and has now spilled over into Discovery Green.

It’s a sea of @realDonaldTrump and @tedcruz supporters. The line is now spilling into Discovery Green, blocks away from Toyota Center. This is 7+ hours before the rally. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/GrL7mbJRlg — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

9:48 a.m. - O'Rourke is expected to make several more stops today in the area.

Thanks to everyone staying in line to vote this morning! Great to see you! pic.twitter.com/p1iLYaSsya — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 22, 2018

8:50 a.m. - The line is full outside of the Toyota Center. It now wraps around the next block as well.

New time lapse of the line for the Trump rally. Street in front of Toyota Center is full. People are wrapping around the next block too. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/i5hzNQpYcp — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

8:30 a.m. - METRO Houston says some bus routes will see delays this afternoon due to the street closures for the president's rally.

Per @METROHouston: Due to street closures near the Toyota Center on Oct 22, #METROBus routes 244, 246, 247, 248 and 249 are expected to incur significant delays, namely on the afternoon trips. Please plan accordingly. https://t.co/1eAJjWmux8 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) October 22, 2018

7:57 a.m. - The president tweets, "Big Night In Texas," head of his visit to Houston Monday.

Big Night In Texas!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

7:54 a.m. - O'Rourke supporters rally around the Congressman in Montrose.

Take a look at this sea of @BetoORourke supporters, some moved to tears hearing him speak this morning. He’s in #Houston rallying support voters on first day of #EarlyVoting. For those questioning if he’s too close to polling location, he’s across street. #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/jL9UZt9yLW — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

7:31 a.m. - O'Rourke started his day by visiting the polling place near West Gray Street in the Montrose neighborhood.

HAPPENING NOW: congressman @BetoORourke speaking to his supporters now in Montrose on the first day of early voting. He’s stopping by 8 total polling locations throughout #Houston today, starting with the one near W. Gray street. #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/HVl5wr3G3P — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

6:57 a.m.- Aerial views from Air 11 show just how big the line of Trumps supporters is outside the Toyota Center. Folks here don't want to miss their opportunity to attend the rally.

6:34 a.m.- Before 7 a.m., we're already seeing as many as 3,000 people lined up for the rally.

About 3,000 people are already lined up for the MAGA rally in Houston. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/BgwRIYDlrh — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

5:23 a.m. - Just a reminder of the street closures downtown that are already in place ahead of the president's visit. Also, your evening commute will be affected if you plan of taking the Gulf Freeway.

Your PM commute will likely be a mess on I-45 Gulf Frwy and BW 8 as @realDonaldTrump arrives for today's rally at the Toyota Center. Also closures are already in place around the Toyota Center. If you're not going to the rally, avoid these areas if you can #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/86oB6TRpDR — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 22, 2018

4:52 a.m. - Rep. Beto O'Rourke will be making stops near polling places throughout Harris County Monday.

Today is start of #EarlyVoting @POTUS is in #Houston to rally votes for Senator @tedcruz, but Congressman @BetoORourke is making his own push, he’ll be stopping by 8 polling locations in Harris Co. Some voters camped out overnight off W. Gray St to meet him. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/PSfvUu8K5p — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

4:38 a.m. - Thousands of supporters are already camped out ahead of the president's rally.

Thousands of people are camping out outside Toyota Center to see @realDonaldTrump. He’s coming to Houston to support @tedcruz tonight. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HU4PjYDJlq — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

RELATED:

© 2018 KHOU