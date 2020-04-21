LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music for the soul and charity.

Tuesday, the Louisville Bats a concert to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19. The concert will be a live stream of a live musical performance, by a team staff member, from home plate at their ballpark, which is Louisville Slugger Field.

The concert dubbed “Live At Home(Plate)” will have music from a member of their promotional staff, Jeremy Sharfe. According to a news release from the team, Sharfe, who has been with the teaqm 18 years, is a singer-songwriter from Louisville.

Sharfe is scheduled to perform from 7 – 8:15 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

Fans will not be permitted to attend the performance in-person, but instead are encouraged to tune in to the live performance on a live stream from the Bats’ Facebook page.

Throughout the performance, fans will have the option to donate directly from their Facebook accounts to benefit One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fundraising initiative seeks to provide an entertainment outlet for fans at home during these difficult times, while also creating the opportunity to chip in for a charitable effort to benefit those in need in the Louisville area, the team says.

Fans will be treated to a mix of covers of all-time classics and several original songs from Sharfe during the performance. Sharfe has been performing around the region since 1999. He has opened for bands such as Trick Pony, Tracy Lawrence, The Kentucky Headhunters and Joan Jett, and has contributed on studio recordings for tracks with country star, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Live At Home(Plate) marks just the most recent effort by the Bats to help raise funds for those affected by COVID-19. The Bats have also participated in Buddy’s Curbside Pick-Up to benefit local restaurant partners and the “Team Kentucky” campaign with fellow Kentucky-based Minor League teams from Bowling Green and Lexington to benefit respective local charities.

Other stories on WHAS11 News

The unsung hero of the coronavirus pandemic: respiratory therapists

Masons on the Mend: Couple in St. Matthews share journey of their road to recovery from COVID-19

WATCH: Louisville COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 22 days

'I'm just ready for this to be over' | Louisville nurse separated from family to protect them from coronavirus

WATCH: Norton Healthcare nurses sing uplifting version of 'Lean on Me'