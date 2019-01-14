LOUISVILLE, Ky. — EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this article mentioned that a South Oldham Little League team was raising money. We have corrected the article to state that it is the South Oldham Little League that is raising money. Also, Detective Megedoht's son did play in the league before but is currently not playing in the league at this time.

A new fundraiser is being held for fallen LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht.

The South Oldham Little League, which Detective Mengedoht's son has been a part of in the past, is raising funds to place a memorial plaque at the fields in her honor.

The league also plans to honor Mengedoht by naming one of their fields after her.

Any additional money not used to purchase the plaque will go to the police foundation, in her son's name.

Detective Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve of 2018 when her patrol cruiser was hit by a semi during a traffic stop on I-64.

The driver, Roger Burdette, is charged with murder and DUI.

If you'd like to donate to the Det. Deidre Mengedoht Memorial Fund, you can do so online.

If you have any questions, you can contact Kevin Barnes at kjbarnes03@gmail.com or 502-851-0429.

