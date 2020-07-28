Linkin Bridge defends reputation, responds to criticism after performing for police

Members of the group read a letter during a Monday press conference explaining how they support police but are also asking for reform and racial justice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Popular music group Linkin Bridge is defending themselves after receiving criticism for performing for police officers.

The group held a recent performance for local officers and sang at a July 18 event hosted by the FOP.

Afterwards, they say their character and reputation were then put into question.

Members of the group read a letter during a Monday press conference explaining how they support police but are also asking for reform and racial justice.

“Our mission is to spread peace, love and joy to all who will receive it. We never turned down anyone to sing for Breonna Taylor or Black Lives Matter. The truth is, we were never asked,” member Montre Davis said.

As they closed out their news conference, they called for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, saying she didn’t deserve to die.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.