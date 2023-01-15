Brother of Linkin' Bridge member remembers singer's 'strength and passion'

Jeremiah Buckner, entrepreneur and original founding member of Linkin Bridge, died in the early days of 2023 – shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — His voice was recognizable just about anywhere, especially in his beloved home of Louisville.

Sunday will mark for many a final goodbye to Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner.

“He’s super intelligent. He’ll study everything. He’ll dissect it. That’s what he was about. He was very, very strong – he’s probably one of the strongest of us,” his brother Jason said.

The entrepreneur and original founding member of Linkin' Bridge died in the early days of 2023 – shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood.

“You know, I’m losing somebody that I fought with,” he said.

Jason said Ekoe’s death came at the hands of the very issue he had been fighting to address all his life.

“Yes, he's always been passionate about it. I mean, but at the same time, my brother's passion is physical, but it transcends our physicality – if people only knew what type of light was extinguished, when they took the life of my brother,” he said.

A voice capable of healing hearts and amplifying a message of unity.

Connor Steffen will have more reaction from family and friends coming up on the NightTeam. This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.