LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The electric scooters around town are still getting plenty of use, but one of the companies behind them is not doing very well.

Lime, the world's largest scooter sharing company, just announced they're pulling out of 12 markets and laying off staff. The company is struggling with profits.

For now, Lime scooters will remain in Louisville, but they are no longer in cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego or San Antonio.

The announcement comes after new data showed a spike in scooter related injuries. Incidents of bone breaks, cuts and bruises went up 222 percent between 2014 and 2018.

More from WHAS11:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.