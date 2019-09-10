LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lime, the micro-mobility scooter company, announced that Louisville residents and visitors have taken more than 200,000 scooter rides since the company launched in Nov. 2018.

According to Lime data, riders in the Louisville area traveled more than 250,000 miles by scooter, replacing 66,000 car trips and more than 500,000 lbs in carbon emissions.

Lime data also points to Louisvillians using scooters to get to work, with 46% of total weekday rides occurring during the AM and PM rush hours, which is higher than the national average of 40%.

Additionally, the City of Louisville today announced that Lime has been granted a fleet increase that will nearly double the number of Lime scooters in Louisville, making it the largest provider of shared scooters in the city.

“Louisville residents and visitors love Lime scooters and we couldn't be more thrilled," Lime's Operations Manager for Kentucky Adam Bolin said.

Lime is officially rolling out its new "Group Ride" feature, after two weeks of piloting the feature in Louisville.

Through Group Ride, one person can unlock up to five scooters for friends, family or co-workers.

“More than just a fun amenity, this data reinforces how we are fulfilling a need for more affordable and equitable transportation options. And with the new Group Ride feature, you can easily ride with friends, making commutes safer and more fun for all. We expect Lime will only grow as a core part of the transportation ecosystem in Louisville,” Bolin added.

This Louisville rider data comes on the heels of the company's 100 million rides announcement made in September. Lime is the first shared micro-mobility company to hit this milestone across all platforms.

