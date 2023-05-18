Louisville daycare closed amid ongoing investigation where 8-month-old was locked inside alone

According to the state, the Lil Angels Enrichment Center's license is suspended as there are ongoing investigations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville daycare is now suspended following a WHAS11 News investigation.

Lil Angels Enrichment Center, located at 1803 W. Broadway, is currently closed according to the state.

Earlier this month, Barbara Martin recalled the crippling moment when her 8-month-old granddaughter was left alone, locked inside the daycare after they closed for the day.

Her family had to pry the door open with tree branches.

"They were running through the daycare trying to find her. She was just screaming! And they found her in a play pin on the floor," Martin said.

According to the state, the daycare's license is suspended as there are ongoing investigations.

According to inspection reports on Kentucky's Child Care Center Database, the Louisville daycare has a history of compliance issues dating back to 2016.

Investigations allege school age children were left outside of the daycare alone, a substitute with a history of child abuse and neglect cases, and a crash that sent three children to the hospital by ambulance.

There were also three more incidents that led to investigations in 2016, and 11 total investigations between 2017 and May 2023.

When WHAS11 spoke with the daycare's owner, Alia Lee, on Tuesday, she offered her apologies to the family.

"I do feel bad and I'm very hurt for what happened," Lee said. "Nothing like this has ever happened."

