Need help with LIHEAP's summer cooling assistance? Here's how you can apply

If you need help to offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures, here's what you need to know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents who need help can now sign up for the LIHEAP summer cooling program.

The federally-funded program helps offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures.

LIHEAP is separated into two components, subsidy and crisis, to help with electric bills.

Officials say households can apply for either or both components and if you’ve participated in prior LIHEAP programs, it will not affect a household’s eligibility.

Applications will be accepted now through Oct. 31 or until the program’s funds run out.

However, households must meet eligibility requirements with a household income at or below 150% of the Kentucky median income.

Here’s how to apply:

Schedule a drop off appointment in advance at one of the 7 LIHEAP drop boxes (find that info here)

You can schedule it by phone by calling (502) 991-8391 or online by clicking here. Officials say the toll-free service is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Applicants will be assessed for both subsidy and crisis programs and may receive benefits from both programs if eligible.

Download LIHEAP forms or pick them up at the drop boxes.

Required documentation to drop off includes:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. All individuals 18 or over in the household with no income -- and no way to document that status such as a Food Stamp Award letter -- must have a Proof of No Income Form completed prior to applying for benefits. These forms are available at the LIHEAP Drop Box locations or online at louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP.

Most current electric bill, or statement from your landlord if electric expenses are included in your rent.

After completion, applicants should receive a call from LIHEAP within three business days of the appointment time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.