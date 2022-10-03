Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay for their heating and electricity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The city began taking applications on Monday.

LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay for their heating and electricity.

New this year, through a partnership with MSD, eligible residents can also apply for a 30% discount on their wastewater charges through the MSD senior citizen discount program.

The program has released requirements to qualify for LIHEAP early registration.

Homes with someone 60 years or older or disabled individuals receiving Social Security or other pensions or benefits

Jefferson County households with 130% of the federal poverty guidelines and you must be the one responsible for your home’s heating cost to qualify

To apply for the MSD senior citizen discount program:

You must be 65 or older and a customer with MSD

Your gross household income has to be less than $35,000 annually

