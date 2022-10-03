Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The city began taking applications on Monday.
LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay for their heating and electricity.
New this year, through a partnership with MSD, eligible residents can also apply for a 30% discount on their wastewater charges through the MSD senior citizen discount program.
The program has released requirements to qualify for LIHEAP early registration.
- Homes with someone 60 years or older or disabled individuals receiving Social Security or other pensions or benefits
- Jefferson County households with 130% of the federal poverty guidelines and you must be the one responsible for your home’s heating cost to qualify
To apply for the MSD senior citizen discount program:
- You must be 65 or older and a customer with MSD
- Your gross household income has to be less than $35,000 annually
