Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay for their heating and electricity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The city began taking applications on Monday.

New this year, through a partnership with MSD, eligible residents can also apply for a 30% discount on their wastewater charges through the MSD senior citizen discount program.

The program has released requirements to qualify for LIHEAP early registration.

  • Homes with someone 60 years or older or disabled individuals receiving Social Security or other pensions or benefits
  • Jefferson County households with 130% of the federal poverty guidelines and you must be the one responsible for your home’s heating cost to qualify

To apply for the MSD senior citizen discount program:

  • You must be 65 or older and a customer with MSD
  • Your gross household income has to be less than $35,000 annually

