LIHEAP program applications open through September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As hot weather prepares to hover over Louisville Metro, applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are open for the year.

The program is federally funded and designed to help offset the cost of high utility bills.

Individuals or families in Jefferson County at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible.

For a household of four, the gross monthly income cannot exceed $3,750.

If you would like to apply, you would have to schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Appointment locations:

• South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215

• Ujima Neighborhood Place, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211

• Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place,1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210

• Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave., 40218

• Cane Run Neighborhood Place, 3410 Lees Lane, 40216

• Northwest Neighborhood Place, 4018 W. Market St., 40212

• Charmoli Neighborhood Place, 9100 Marksfield Rd., Ste. 100, 40222

Applications will be open until Sept. 22.

