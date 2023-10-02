Heads up, Louisville! LIHEAP early registration has begun

Seniors and any person with disabilities on fixed incomes can apply for assistance with their electric bill.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has opened for early registration.

You must live in Jefferson County, be over the age of 60 and with an income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

That breaks down to about $45,000 for a family of four.

If you're not elderly or are a person with disabilities, you can begin applying for the program on Nov. 6.

Anyone 65 or older with an annual income of $35,000 or less may also be eligible to get a 30% discount on the waste water portion of their water bill.

They'll need to provide proof of an account with MSD or Louisville Water.

Appointments are needed to apply. To schedule, people need paper and pen, utility account numbers for both LG&E and Louisville Water Company, the last four digits of your social security number and date of birth according to the website.

The required documents people need to bring are:

Official documentation for everyone living in the household, i.e. social security cards, Permanence Residence/Green Cards

Current LG&E bill with copy of the lease or a statement from the landlord if electric expense are included in rent

Any participants in the Pre-Pay Electric Program must present a statement from the utility company, the account number and name on account

Proof of all income in the household from the previous month, or proof of no income

Anyone over the age of 18 with no income must complete a No Income Form before applying for the benefits

To find a list of appointment locations, click here. You can also call to set up an appointment at 991-8391.

Registration is open for both programs are open until Oct. 31 or until appointments are filled.

