LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The change of seasons this time of year means heating bills are about to go up.

Those in need can apply for help with the extra cost.

The federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a one-time assistance benefit paid directly to the utility company.

The application period opens Novembr 5 and runs through December 14 or until the funding runs out.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here.

