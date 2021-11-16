'America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show' is back in Louisville - and bigger than ever

Louisville Mega Cavern is welcoming back the Christmas Express where visitors will be driven through the holiday adventure in an open-air tram.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville is returning for 2021 and event organizers say the holiday event will be bigger than ever this year.

During a 20-minute, one-mile ride through cavern passageways, guests will get to enjoy more than 40 themed displays, ten mapping projections, approximately 900 lit characters, exciting new themes, and over 4 million points of light, immersing them in a megadose of holiday cheer.

"To create a one-of-a-kind holiday tradition, we have added more twinkling lights, new themed areas, lasers, light curtains and more surprises that you will have to see to believe," said Louisville Mega Caverns executive vice president Charles Park. Park said this year's displays took around eight weeks to set up.

Adding to the festivities, Louisville Mega Cavern is welcoming back the Christmas Express where visitors will be driven through the holiday adventure in an open-air tram.

Lights Under Louisville runs through Saturday, January 2. Guests will need to pre-order tickets that will be scanned through their car window upon entrance to create a contactless experience. Tickets can be ordered online.

Passes begin at $32.99 per vehicle. Guests can skip the waiting to see the magic even sooner with a Priority Pass, which must be purchased by 2:00 pm on the date of attendance. All passes must be purchased online in advance as cash will not be accepted.

Guests are encouraged to check out the event before Thanksgiving and on weekdays to avoid long lines. You can find additional information and answers to frequently asked questions on the Lights Under Louisville website.

