Lightning reportedly causes house fire in Bullitt County

Zoneton Fire Protection District said no one was injured in a house fire in Pioneer Village.

PIONEER VILLAGE, Ky. — As storms continue to roll through the area, firefighters in Bullitt County said lightning reportedly caused a house fire in Pioneer Village.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said lightning reportedly struck a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood Monday afternoon, causing a fire.

Firefighters worked to control the flames, and the department said no one was injured.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.