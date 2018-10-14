LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Louisville is already looking ahead to Christmas.

The city is looking for someone to donate the large Christmas tree that will serve as the centerpiece for "Light Up Louisville" in Jefferson Square Park.

The ideal candidate is a fir or spruce that is about 40 feet tall and is well-shaped.

If you have a tree that you think will work, call Metro 311.

If your tree is chosen, the city will cut and transport the tree for you and you will be a special guest for Light Up Louisville.

The 38th annual celebration is Friday, November 23.

