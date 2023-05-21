Metro Parks and Rec searching for lifeguards to help with summer pool season

With pools set to open around the Metro soon, some lifeguards are needed to help keep the public safe this summer. Here's what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Parks and Recreation are searching for lifeguards for this summer’s pool season, and they are offering free training for those interested.

The course will provide lifeguard, first aid and CPR/AED certifications. The candidates will be taught these skills to prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies while also helping the public to stay safe.

The training is provided by the Red Cross and interested candidates would have to commit to working for Parks and Rec for a year.

You have to be at least 15 or older.

Classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 22, 23 and 25 at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at 201 Reservoir Avenue.

Officials say you must attend all classes to receive the certifications.

Starting pay for Parks and Rec lifeguards are about $15.15 an hour.

For more information, call the Aquatic Center at (502) 574-1498 or click here to learn more.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.