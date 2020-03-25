FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all businesses that are not considered "life-sustaining" to close to in-person traffic by 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in an effort to combat COVID-19.
Businesses using telework are allowed to continue operating. These are the following businesses that can remain open to in-person traffic:
- Critical sectors identified by the Department of Homeland Security
- This includes health care, water, public services and critical facilities. A full list of infrastructure sectors can be found here.
- In-person retail businesses that provide life-sustaining goods
- Grocery stores
- Hardware stores or businesses that sell plumbing, heating or electrical material
- Medical product or first-responder supply stores
- Agricultural supply and equipment stores
- Food, beverage or agriculture manufacturing, production or processing facilities
- Any farming, livestock, fishing, baking or other agriculture businesses
- Businesses that provide food, shelter or other necessities for animals
- Nonprofit organizations that provide charitable or social services
- Food banks providing services to those who need help
- Homeless outreach organizations
- Media
- Newspapers, TV, radio or other media
- Gas stations and any businesses needed for transportation
- All gas stations and connected convenience stores
- Automobile, motorcycle, boat or bicycle repair shops
- Farm and construction equipment shops
- Financial services
- Banks and credit unions
- Loan companies or brokers
- Any agents, advisers or issuers
- Appraisers or pawnbrokers
- Housing, buildings and construction businesses
- Plumbers, electricians, HVAC or exterminators
- Cleaning and janitorial staff
- Security staff
- Painting, landscaping, or moving staff
- Mail, shipping or delivery services
- Post offices
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, beverages or goods through commercial channel
- Laundry services
- Laundromats
- Dry cleaners
- Restaurants providing carry-out, drive-thru or delivery
- Any restaurants that do not allow in-person consumption
- Businesses selling or manufacturing supplies to life-sustaining businesses
- IT, computer, audio or video electronic businesses
- Personal hygiene businesses
- Firearm and ammunition suppliers
- Hardware, paint, flat glass businesses
- Any means of transportation
- Airlines
- Taxis
- Rental services
- Public, private or commercial transportation
- Home-based care centers for adults, seniors or children with disabilities
- Professional services that should only use in-person interaction when telecommunication is impossible
- Legal services
- Accounting
- Insurance and real estate services
- Manufacture, distribution or supply chains for critical industries
- Waste pickup and disposal
- Pharmaceuticals
- Health care
- Chemicals and sanitation
- Steel or petroleum
- Mining or mineral extraction
- National defense
- Critical labor unions
- Hotels and motels
- Any hotels/motels lodging and providing carry-out or delivery food services
- Funeral services
- Adhering to restrictions on mass gatherings and use social distancing guidelines
- Lawful sales of firearms and ammunition
Employees at "life-sustaining" businesses should be separated by at least six feet, practice good hygiene and sick employees should leave the premises. The governor has recommended employers offer any sick employees paid leave.
Failure to practice social distancing can result in penalties or business closures. You can read the governor's full executive order here.
The order came after Beshear announced the state's biggest spike in positive cases. Beshear said there were 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 March 24, bringing the statewide total to 163. Among the cases was a person who attended a "coronavirus party."
While Beshear did not say where the person was from, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department later confirmed on its Facebook a small party resulted in cases in Lexington.
Beshear also signed Senate Bill 177, allowing Kentucky school districts the ability to request an unlimited number of non-traditional instruction days during the coronavirus outbreak.
