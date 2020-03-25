FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all businesses that are not considered "life-sustaining" to close to in-person traffic by 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in an effort to combat COVID-19.

Businesses using telework are allowed to continue operating. These are the following businesses that can remain open to in-person traffic:

Critical sectors identified by the Department of Homeland Security This includes health care, water, public services and critical facilities. A full list of infrastructure sectors can be found here. In-person retail businesses that provide life-sustaining goods Grocery stores

Hardware stores or businesses that sell plumbing, heating or electrical material

Medical product or first-responder supply stores

Agricultural supply and equipment stores Food, beverage or agriculture manufacturing, production or processing facilities Any farming, livestock, fishing, baking or other agriculture businesses

Businesses that provide food, shelter or other necessities for animals Nonprofit organizations that provide charitable or social services Food banks providing services to those who need help

Homeless outreach organizations Media Newspapers, TV, radio or other media Gas stations and any businesses needed for transportation All gas stations and connected convenience stores

Automobile, motorcycle, boat or bicycle repair shops

Farm and construction equipment shops Financial services Banks and credit unions

Loan companies or brokers

Any agents, advisers or issuers

Appraisers or pawnbrokers Housing, buildings and construction businesses Plumbers, electricians, HVAC or exterminators

Cleaning and janitorial staff

Security staff

Painting, landscaping, or moving staff Mail, shipping or delivery services Post offices

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, beverages or goods through commercial channel Laundry services Laundromats

Dry cleaners Restaurants providing carry-out, drive-thru or delivery Any restaurants that do not allow in-person consumption Businesses selling or manufacturing supplies to life-sustaining businesses IT, computer, audio or video electronic businesses

Personal hygiene businesses

Firearm and ammunition suppliers

Hardware, paint, flat glass businesses Any means of transportation Airlines

Taxis

Rental services

Public, private or commercial transportation Home-based care centers for adults, seniors or children with disabilities Professional services that should only use in-person interaction when telecommunication is impossible Legal services

Accounting

Insurance and real estate services Manufacture, distribution or supply chains for critical industries Waste pickup and disposal

Pharmaceuticals

Health care

Chemicals and sanitation

Steel or petroleum

Mining or mineral extraction

National defense Critical labor unions Hotels and motels Any hotels/motels lodging and providing carry-out or delivery food services Funeral services Adhering to restrictions on mass gatherings and use social distancing guidelines Lawful sales of firearms and ammunition

Employees at "life-sustaining" businesses should be separated by at least six feet, practice good hygiene and sick employees should leave the premises. The governor has recommended employers offer any sick employees paid leave.

Failure to practice social distancing can result in penalties or business closures. You can read the governor's full executive order here.

The order came after Beshear announced the state's biggest spike in positive cases. Beshear said there were 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 March 24, bringing the statewide total to 163. Among the cases was a person who attended a "coronavirus party."

While Beshear did not say where the person was from, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department later confirmed on its Facebook a small party resulted in cases in Lexington.

Beshear also signed Senate Bill 177, allowing Kentucky school districts the ability to request an unlimited number of non-traditional instruction days during the coronavirus outbreak.

