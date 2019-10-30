LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Fern Creek lost its library to budget cuts, library services are returning to the area.

Metro Council members announced Tuesday that some programs and services will return to the Fern Creek Chamber of Commerce on Bardstown Road.

Friends of Fern Creek Library, a local group, will host story hours for children which includes a book club and a book exchange.

“We know how important books are. We know how important reading is. We know what an important skill literacy is, and we want to make sure that continues in Fern Creek,” Sharon Cooper, Friends of Fern Creek Library, said.

A new library is in the works but Metro Council members say they need $3 million to build it.

