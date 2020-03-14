LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city of Louisville deals with four cases of coronavirus, Mayor Greg Fischer has announced additional closures.

The mayor says effective immediately, all Louisville Free Public Library locations will be closed. Officials with the library recently announced they would waive overdue fees.

They want people to hold off on dropping books for now.

Parents if you’re looking for something for your kids to do while their off, the mayor announced all Metro Community Centers will be closed including the Mary T. Meagher Aquatics Center.

Fischer is urging the public to get outside to walk or take a hike.

He also announced that Spectrum is offering free internet access for households with students. To enroll in the free broadband and wifi program, you can call 1-844-488-8395.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced Thursday they would be closed through April 5 as a precaution.

If you are a student needing lunch during that time, the district has a list of locations here.

RELATED: Proffitt Report: Beating the unknown of coronavirus

RELATED: KHSAA declares dead period for all sports

RELATED: Beshear: Kentucky may have 3 new COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Greater Clark cancels classes due to coronavirus, won't return until at least April 6

RELATED: LIST | Kentucky, Indiana school districts that have canceled due to COVID-19

RELATED: LIST | Louisville fish fries that have been canceled, or include drive-thru or carry-out options

RELATED: Kentucky's first COVID-19 patient released from hospital, no longer in isolation

RELATED: Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron warns Kentucky about coronavirus scams

RELATED: Louisville extends spring break, moves to online classes through April 5

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.