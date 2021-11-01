Student found with gun at Liberty High School

In a letter to parents, Principal Stacie Gamble said the gun was never used in a threatening manner.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Liberty High School student is facing disciplinary action after the school's principal said they brought a gun to school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Stacie Gamble said the gun was never used in a threatening manner.

She said another student told staff about the gun and commended that other student for coming forward.

The student who brought the gun is being disciplined according to JCPS policy.

