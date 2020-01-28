LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are pledging dollars to nonprofit agencies and organizations across the utilities’ service territories. Coupled with financial support from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the utilities’ voluntary employee-giving campaign, Power of One, raised nearly $2 million in contributions.

The contributions are being allocated to 26 nonprofit organizations to support their funded programs and services in 2020. Those nonprofits serve nearly all 120 counties across Kentucky, more than 50 counties in Indiana, as well as parts of Virginia.

LG&E says that Louisville-based nonprofit organizations Fund for the Arts, Metro United Way and WHAS Crusade for Children as well as United Ways across the KU service territory from Paducah, Ky. to Abingdon, Va. — will receive funding through the Power of One.

“Metro United Way is continually amazed by the phenomenal support and engagement from LG&E and KU,” said President and CEO of Metro United Way Theresa Reno-Weber. “For more than 100 years, they’ve invested in creating transformational change for our community, and this past year they took their investment to the next level as the presenting sponsor of the collaborative United Community effort. LG&E and KU’s support to Metro United Way pushes us closer to our vision where everyone in our community achieves their full potential in areas of financial independence, educational attainment and healthy lifestyles. Without LG&E and KU, our vision is impossible to reach. From our entire community, thank you for making a difference.”

Nearly 70% of LG&E and KU employees participate in the campaign through payroll deduction — a participation rate more than twice the workplace employee giving average, according to United Way worldwide data.

