'The timing is bad': Louisville Metro protests LG&E's proposed rate increase

Louisville Gas and Electric has asked the Kentucky Public Service Commission to raise monthly residential electric bills by nearly 12%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Right now, 28,000 Jefferson County residents are behind on LG&E payments. While Louisville Metro has announced a program to help customers with outstanding balances, LG&E is proposing a rate increase.

Louisville Gas and Electric has asked the Kentucky Public Service Commission to raise monthly residential electric bills by nearly 12%. The company has also asked to increase residential gas bills by around 9%.

The increase would impact commercial and industrial bills as well.

During the launch of the $10 million COVID-19 utility relief program, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is protesting the increase with the PSC.

"I understand LG&E needs to reinvest in their system to keep rates low, but the timing is bad," Fischer said. "There's a lot of people struggling right now, especially people at the low-income level, so that needs to be taken into consideration in a time like this."

Fischer said Lexington and other local communities are expected to join the protest, and said he is hopeful the city can negotiate to a lower amount.

WHAS11 will have more information on the possible increase, and the city's protest against it, tonight at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.