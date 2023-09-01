LG&E to leave downtown Louisville location in 2025

The company has been at 220 West Main St. for the last 30 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E announced they are moving out of their Louisville tower, becoming the next company to leave downtown.

The company has been at 220 West Main St. for the last 30 years, and they currently have 14 floors in the building.

The company plans on renovating their Broadway location and spreading the downtown employees across other locations.

Their lease is up in 2025, so they'll remain at their downtown location until then.

