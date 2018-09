LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Consumers could be paying more when it comes to their LG&E and KU bills.

The utility will ask state regulators to approve a new rate increase to continue improving infrastructure.

Typical customers would see an increase of about $4.23 per month on average for electricity and an increase of about $4.93 for gas.

Kentucky Utilities customers could see electricity rates increase $9.63 per month on average.

LG&E last asked for a rate increase in 2016.

