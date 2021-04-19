LG&E, KU settlement agreement reduces proposed rate increase

The settlement must still be reviewed and approved the Kentucky Public Service Commission. If approved, the new rates would take effect July 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) have reached a settlement agreement with the city of Louisville which will reduce the rate increase requested by the utility companies.

The settlement decreases the requested revenue requirement by 37%, from $161.1 million to $101.5 million.

LG&E agreed to no increase in the fixed customer charges as well as a four- year "stay out" provision, meaning another rate increase can't be implemented before July 1, 2025

“This agreement delivers a win for everyone in Jefferson County as no residential customers will see an increase in their minimum monthly charge," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said in a release.

The settlement will keep the residential rate increase "nearly identical to the system average." This would mean an average increase of 7% for LG&E electric customers and 6.4% for gas customers. An Economic Relief Surcredit Adjustment Clause, proposed by LG&E, would lower the rate increase for the first year to 4.1% for electric and 5.9% for gas.

“These are difficult and sometimes emotionally charged topics, further complicated by the more challenging conditions presented by COVID-19,” LG&E and KU Chief Financial Officer Kent Blake said in a release. “However, all parties worked together in a professional manner to ease the impact on customers to the extent possible, while still providing the utilities an opportunity to recover their costs of providing safe and reliable service.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the agreement an economic and environmental win for the city.

“My administration has been trying for years to develop a plan to get all of our lighting up to modern standards with LED lights. Working with LG&E, this settlement allows us to reach this goal," the mayor said in a release.

The settlement must still be reviewed and approved the Kentucky Public Service Commission. If approved, the new rates would take effect July 1.

