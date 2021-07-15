Recovery efforts underway for missing diver at LG&E's Mill Creek station

LG&E said a crew was doing a routine inspection when they lost audio contact with one diver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire and EMS are assisting LG&E's emergency response team in a recovery after a contracted dive crew lost audio contact with one of their divers.

LG&E spokesperson Chris Whelan said the crew was doing a routine inspection at The Mill Creek Generation Station on Dixie Highway when they lost audio contact with one of the divers. Whelan said it is unclear at this time what happened.

MetroSafe has confirmed a water rescue at the location. Louisville Fire and EMS are all on the scene.

WHAS11 has a crew going to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is provided.

