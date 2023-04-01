Over 8,000 LG&E customers without power in Kentucky

Check your area here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The severe weather system that rolled through Kentuckiana on Friday has caused many outages across the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, LG&E is reporting around 8,100 outages in Kentucky.

Jefferson County has around 7,500 outages and Oldham County has around 150 outages.

In southern Indiana, Scott County has the most outages currently with around 1,100 outages, Jackson County has the second most with just over 1,000 outages and Jefferson County has just over 200 outages.

This follows the massive power outages last month from the wind storms, where nearly a quarter of a million LG&E customers were without power.

A wind advisory is now in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday. Kentuckiana could see wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph throughout the midday hours and into the afternoon hours to start off the weekend.

To stay up to date on these outages, please visit the LG&E Outage Map.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.