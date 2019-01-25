LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The same units which have powered Louisville since 1927 recently got a modernized facelift.

LG&E and KU just finished upgrading the Historic Ohio Falls Hydroelectric Generating Station by enhancing the facility's equipment, software and safety measures.

The plant's eight generating units were advanced to use the latest technology to provide the plant with increased energy generation output and reliability.

The upgrades are bringing the station from 80 megawatts to more than 100 megawatts.