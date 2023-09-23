Louisville Pride Foundation hosts name change clinic

The event offered free legal assistance in preparing and filing name change conditions in the state of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Pride Center held a Saturday clinic to help facilitate name changes for people who are transgender.

Organizers said the clinic was extremely important to the queer community.

“I feel very grateful to be doing this work,” Suzanne Marino, an organizer said. “It’s very fulfilling – I think that someone’s name is almost a sacred piece of their identity. I’m very grateful that these clients trust us to help them navigate this process.”

Those who needed assistance with filing fees had help from donations.

The event was co-sponsored by Dinsmore & Shohl, the Lambda Law Caucus, and UofL Brandeis School of Law.

It was one of many events held during the foundation's Pride Festival Month which kicked off in early September.

