LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mayor Greg Fischer stopped by the Louisville Zoo Saturday, honoring efforts made by the LGBTQ community.

For the second year in a row, Kentuckiana Pride has partnered with the Zoo to hold a Family Day Out event.

“When you think about all the things that have happened since this organization started in June of 2000 with pride and LGBTQ rights throughout our community and our country – it’s a day to say where we can say we have made tremendous, progress,” Mayor Fischer said.

Tickets for LGBTQ families were discounted for the day.

Allen Hatchell, president of Kentuckiana Pride, says they hold these events almost every month at different locations.